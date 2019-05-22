Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the way things have gone for Giancarlo Stanton this season, nothing seems all that shocking any more.

The Yankees slugger, who hit the injured list just three games into the regular season with a left bicep strain then strained his shoulder while rehabbing that injury, has suffered yet another setback. Stanton has been returned from his rehab assignment in Triple-A after experiencing tightness in his calf after he was hit by a pitch.

You would think that getting hit by a pitch in the calf would cause a muscle strain, but manager Alex Boone could offer no better explanation when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“It’s hard to pin down exactly what happened,” Boone said, via NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty. “Talking to G, he feels like it was a result of that, from when he got hit on the knee/calf. So, not sure exactly, but that’s kind of his feel.

“It seems like it’s kind of minor, in the grand scheme of things,” Boone said. “We want G back and he wants to be back. It’s a bump in the road but hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down very long and he gets ramped back up.”

Stanton perhaps is the most notable of a long list of banged up Yankees, but that hasn’t slowed the Bombers, who have won seven of their last eight games.

But getting Stanton, who hit 38 homers with 100 RBI’s last season certainly would be a boost for the American League East leaders.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images