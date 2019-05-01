Blues Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

The Dallas Stars really can’t afford to have their backs pushed against their own wall.

The Stars will take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. The Blues enter the contest with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, and winning a second consecutive game in Dallas would push the stars to the brink of elimination with the matchup poised to return to St. Louis for Game 5.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Stars Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, May 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images