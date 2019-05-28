Anger likely fueled Torey Krug’s intensified case of physicality Monday night, but Brad Marchand believes there might have been a hint of vanity as well.
The Boston Bruins defenseman briefly found himself without a helmet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final after a skirmish with the St. Louis Blues’ David Perron. But that didn’t stop Krug from playing until the next whistle, and the versatile blueliner finished his shift by laying a booming hit on Robert Thomas.
Krug is one of Marchand’s most common targets when it comes to friendly ribbing, so the star winger’s take on his teammate’s highlight-reel hit is pretty on-brand.
Krug himself joked about the hit after the game, noting he was pretty happy he got a haircut prior to the series opener.
Marchand was right about one thing, though. The collection of pictures and videos of Krug’s hit turned out to be pretty awesome.
