Anger likely fueled Torey Krug’s intensified case of physicality Monday night, but Brad Marchand believes there might have been a hint of vanity as well.

The Boston Bruins defenseman briefly found himself without a helmet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final after a skirmish with the St. Louis Blues’ David Perron. But that didn’t stop Krug from playing until the next whistle, and the versatile blueliner finished his shift by laying a booming hit on Robert Thomas.

Krug is one of Marchand’s most common targets when it comes to friendly ribbing, so the star winger’s take on his teammate’s highlight-reel hit is pretty on-brand.

Brad Marchand on helmetless hitting machine Torey Krug: "He’s got some sexy flow. It waves in the wind and everything. I’m sure that’s why he took that run up the ice, because he knew there’d be some good pictures." — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) May 28, 2019

Krug himself joked about the hit after the game, noting he was pretty happy he got a haircut prior to the series opener.

Marchand was right about one thing, though. The collection of pictures and videos of Krug’s hit turned out to be pretty awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images