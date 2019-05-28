Lost in the hysteria surrounding Torey Krug’s amazing hit Monday night was equally aggressive staredown of St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.
For those living under a hockey-less rock, Krug lit up St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas in what was the premier highlight from the Boston Bruins’ victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. After executing the devastating blow, Krug skated toward Binnington and stared down the rookie netminder.
(You can click here to view a photo of Krug’s staredown.)
(And you can click here for a short GIF of the incident.)
If that doesn’t fire up Bruins fans, nothing will.
Boston now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden.
