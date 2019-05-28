Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lost in the hysteria surrounding Torey Krug’s amazing hit Monday night was equally aggressive staredown of St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.

For those living under a hockey-less rock, Krug lit up St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas in what was the premier highlight from the Boston Bruins’ victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. After executing the devastating blow, Krug skated toward Binnington and stared down the rookie netminder.

(You can click here to view a photo of Krug’s staredown.)

(And you can click here for a short GIF of the incident.)

If that doesn’t fire up Bruins fans, nothing will.

Boston now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images