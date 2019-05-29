Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia’s Major League Baseball future is uncertain, but his impact on the Boston Red Sox is anything but.

The second baseman is taking an indefinite break from rehabbing a knee injury that’s restricted him to playing in just nine games over the last two seasons. Pedroia has been a big part of the Red Sox over the years, and has provided plenty of highlight-reel plays at second.

He was with the team when it won the 2018 World Series, and was on the roster when Boston won it all in 2007 and 2013.

His future may be unclear, but he certainly has the support of his teammates. Brock Holt, for one, knows how hard the 35-year-old has worked since getting injured.

“He’s busted his (expletive) and we couldn’t be more proud of what he’s done and where he’s gotten,” Hold said, via MassLive. “We’re rooting for him.”

Holt spent some time with Pedroia rehabbing in Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland and noted “you could tell” something just wasn’t right with his teammate.

“You could tell. He’s just not able to do it on his knee right now,” Hold said. “He’s trying. He tried. He had some good days and some bad days. But he was trying to do something that no one’s ever done. He had a surgery that no one’s ever had. He knew it was going to be a tough road. He did the impossible by doing what he’s done. We’re rooting for him every step of the way. And hopefully he can go home and get some time away and see what happens.

“We’re lucky that he’s a part of our team and part of our organization,” he added. “We wish him nothing but the best and we’re rooting for him. Hopefully, he can overcome this.”

We know Pedroia will head home to be with his family after the Red Sox’s series with the New York Yankees, but we probably can bet he’ll be seen on the bench cheering on his team if they make the playoffs once again.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images