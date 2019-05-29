The Minnesota Twins have gotten off to an impressive start to the 2019 season, leading the American League Central division with a 37-17 record. The Cleveland Indians currently are in second place, but are 10.5 games out of first.
It looks like it could be a runaway for the Twins, but the season still is relatively young.
So here’s the question: will any team challenge the Twins for the title of AL Central champs? Check out the results of Tuesday’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images