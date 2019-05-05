Bruce Cassidy Praises ‘Young Guys’ For Coming Through In Thrilling Game 5

The Boston Bruins have pushed the Columbus Blue Jackets to the brink.

It took a frantic effort, but the B’s now hold a 3-2 series lead over the Jackets after a thrilling 4-3 victory Saturday at TD Garden.

And it took a great effort from some of the Bruins younger players to get the job done. David Pastrnak scored twice to bust out of his cold streak. His game-winner with 1:28 left in regulation was set up by a brilliant display on one-on-one defense by Brandon Carlo on Artemi Panarin.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy was vastly impressed with how the “young guys” came through.

