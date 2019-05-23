Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are no shortage of Boston athletes who have left their mark on the city over the years.

Whether they’re retired or current, Boston is loaded with talent across its four major sports — and has been for many, many years.

Patrice Bergeron certainly deserves to be at the top of that list, and if you ask Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, his Mount Rushmore has the top-line center at the number two spot.

“Starting with the Bruins, he’s probably it because he was drafted here and started when he was 18,” he said, via team provided audio. “So he’s probably, if you look at that process whole process from beginning until now, the face of the franchise for the past X amount of years.

“So that’s what he has in the market, how does that compare to (New England Patriots quarterback Tom) Brady? Well, Brady has six Super Bowl rings. Bergy is a ways away from that, unfortunately for him.”

Cassidy then moved on to the Red Sox and Celtics.

“As for the Red Sox, that’s a good question. Is it (Dustin) Pedroia? Mookie (Betts) is starting to come along but he’s maybe (David Pastrnak). I’ve got to believe with the Celtics they’ve had so much turnover so I don’t know you guys tell me, would he be the second most? That’s something you guys can debate but certainly up there.”

Putting Bergeron second to a six-time champion certainly isn’t a bad thing.

A second Stanley Cup ring without a doubt would strengthen Bergeron’s already-strong career. But regardless of the Cup Final outcome, the 33-year-old has cemented himself in Boston history.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images