Despite being outplayed in the first two periods of Thursday’s Game 1 Eastern Conference Final, the Boston Bruins answered with a four-goal third to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2.

The victory gave the B’s a 1-0 series lead, but will need to work on some things from Thursday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy knows it wasn’t perfect and there needs to be tweaks made — particularly in the second period — before puck drop Sunday afternoon.

“Well the fixable parts are bad line changes,” he told reporters Friday afternoon. “We tend to change as a group of three as forwards. Really we should space it out better. … Puck management as well. If you don’t put it in a good spot your D can never get off (the ice). So they’re playing fatigued. … There’s always intangibles from game to game. Are we taking penalties, etc?”

We’ll have to wait and see if the B’s made the adjustments Cassidy hopes they do. And if that’s the case, the Hurricanes could find themselves in dangerous territory.

