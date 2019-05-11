Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have been to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, all with Bruce Cassidy behind the bench.

Under Cassidy, the Bruins are 16-16 in the playoffs, but currently are enjoying their deepest run since 2013, when they reached the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins’ Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug each noted how Cassidy has stepped up his performance in this year’s presence and praised his contributions to the team since taking over.

