Most championship contending rosters contain a number of hard-working, high-achieving stars. The 2018-19 Boston Bruins are no different, but head coach Bruce Cassidy focused on his chippy left winger after Saturday’s practice at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand is the NHL’s highest-scoring left wing over the last four seasons, per Matt Porter of the Boston Globe, but Cassidy has an appreciation for the 31-year-old that goes far beyond his point total.

“First I think he’s a very generous with his time,” Cassidy said, as transcribed by Porter. “After every game you can see him out there stopping to chat with young kids, people that are guests of his. He’s got a huge heart when it comes to that area. I think he’s a funny guy in the locker room.

“But he’s also the hardest working guy, I believe, on the ice, off the ice — I shouldn’t say hardest because (Patrice Bergeron) and (Zdeno Chara) are in that mix as well, but he’s right there with those guys,” Cassidy added. “I think he’s really, really well-liked by his teammates, because he’s very inclusive as well with everybody in the room. Unfortunately, a lot of guys don’t see that side of him. I have for a long time. That’s why I always have his back and appreciate what he brings.”

In terms of those who have Marchand’s back, we’re pretty sure you can add Bruins fans to that group as well.

Marchand registered his first 100-point campaign of his career this season, posting 36 goals and 64 assists in 79 games. He leads the Bruins in postseason points thus far, with 18 over their 17-game playoff run.

The Bruins welcome the St. Louis Blues to TD Garden on Monday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

