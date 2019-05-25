Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have played some tremendous hockey this season, and it seems they genuinely like each other, too.

Just ask defenseman John Moore.

All season long, the Bruins have displayed some impressive chemistry. At times guys have slotted into lines or pairings they hadn’t played in before, but they didn’t miss a beat. And mic’d up moments and shows like “Behind The B” show how well they get along off the ice, too.

On Saturday, Moore was asked about the Bruins’ chemistry, and he had a pretty great (albeit somewhat NSFW) way of describing it.

John Moore, on the Bruins' chemistry: "For lack of a better way to put it there’s no dickheads.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 25, 2019

Hey, that’ll certainly help the camaraderie within any workplace.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images