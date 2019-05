Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie 5s have quickly become one of the world’s most popular basketball shoes, so it’s only right that the best of the best receive their own custom pair.

That was the case Saturday, when WNBA star Sue Bird received her own pair with the message, “Keep Sue Fresh!” on them.

Check them out:

Kyrie Irving with the assist. @S10Bird staying fresh in a special Kyrie 5 colorway. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fpGRvH4Qsi — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 25, 2019

Sue Bird with the customized Kyrie 5s. #KeepSueFresh pic.twitter.com/jPbM9RXFoz — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) May 25, 2019

Sue Bird’s custom Kyrie 5s are something special 🔥 @S10Bird pic.twitter.com/1aBSOmn1oa — WSLAM (@wslam) May 25, 2019

Bird is currently recovering from knee surgery and is expected to miss the majority of the 2019 WNBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images