The Boston Bruins now have the chance to be give something only they have received.

Boston can enter ultra-select company Thursday in Raleigh, N.C., when they face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final. If the Bruins win and clinch the series, they’ll join the Pittsburgh Penguins as the only teams to sweep their way into the Stanley Cup finals after falling behind 2-1 in the previous rounds, according to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

“The Bruins can become the second team in NHL history to sweep their third-round series after falling behind, 2-1, in each of their first two,” Porter wrote Wednesday. “Bruins fans with sharp memories may recall the other: The 1991-92 Penguins, who overcame the Capitals and Rangers in the first two rounds before sweeping the Bruins in the Eastern Conference finals.”

Oddsmakers have pegged the Bruins as favorites in Game 4, which will start at 8 p.m. ET.

