Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Offers Mature (And Funny) Reaction To Suspension

Although he really had no other choice, Charlie McAvoy took his suspension in stride.

The Bruins defenseman will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday as punishment for the high hit he delivered Monday on Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson late in the second period of Boston’s series-clinching win over Columbus.

While obviously disappointed with the NHL’s decision to hand down a one-game ban, McAvoy offered a mature response Wednesday and vowed to be ready for Game 2 of Boston’s upcoming series with the Carolina Hurricanes.

.@CMcAvoy44 on his one-game suspension: "Respect the process. I respect their decision. Just disappointed that I won't be playing in Game 1. That being said, I have complete faith in this team to go out and play our game." pic.twitter.com/PUkuKRZT2p — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 8, 2019

“I said my piece in accordance with the rules,” McAvoy told reporters after practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “I think that we put forth a pretty good defense — just really slowing it down and watching it and seeing how his body changed kind of there at the last second, opening up. It was tough. I was just trying to make a hockey play, and it was just a little bit unfortunate, really. Just trying to play the game and it happened. Whatever, I have to serve it.

“Like I said, I respect the process. I’m glad that I was able to say my piece and be able to defend myself, but all things together, I’m not a very good lawyer, I guess.”

McAvoy drew a two-minute minor penalty for his hit on Anderson. It could’ve been worse, obviously, and the Bruins took care of business on the penalty kill. The Blue Jackets failed to score on any of their four power-play chances in Game 6, in fact, paving the way for Boston’s 3-0 win.

It’s still unclear who will replace McAvoy in the lineup for Game 1 against the Hurricanes at TD Garden. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy could turn to either Steven Kampfer, who skated alongside Matt Grzelcyk on Boston’s third D-pairing and took McAvoy’s spot on the power play during practice Wednesday, or John Moore, who’s been dealing with an upper-body injury. McAvoy’s absence will be short-lived, though, and the 21-year-old has no plans to change his physicality upon drawing back into the lineup.

“I can’t change the kind of player I am. I don’t think I’m a dirty player by any means,” McAvoy said. “I think this was merely just a tough circumstance. I was trying to deliver a legal check. I felt that for the most part I did get a really good amount of body, a healthy amount of body. I thought it was a full-body check, and this is just something I’m going to have to serve it and I respect their decision.”

Connor Clifton skated alongside Zdeno Chara on Boston’s top defensive pairing at practice Wednesday, while Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo manned their usual spots together.

