Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

After an ugly Game 4 showing, the Boston Celtics now are facing elimination.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took a commanding 3-1 series lead Monday thanks to the MVP candidate’s 39 points and 14 rebounds.

The Celtics received some reinforcements from Marcus Smart, as he returned for his first postseason game of the year, but now it’s Milwaukee’s turn. Malcolm Brogdon will be back in the lineup for Game 5 at Fiserv Forum.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Bucks Game 5:

When: Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

