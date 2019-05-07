Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Suspended One Game For Hit On Josh Anderson

The verdict is in, and the Boston Bruins will be without one of their defensemen for a game.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday that Charlie McAvoy will be suspended for one game following his hit to Columbus Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson in the Bruins’ series-clinching Game 6 win.

McAvoy was assessed a two-minute minor for the hit, which you can see here.

The DPoS issued a statement regarding their decision, saying Anderson’s head was the principle point of contact. You can hear the entire explanation below:

This is McAvoy’s first suspension of his career. He also never has been fined.

