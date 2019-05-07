Fascinating Chart Shows Just How Stellar Tuukka Rask Has Been This Postseason

Tuukka Rask has been good this postseason, this much you know.

But just how good has he been? Well, really, really good.

The Boston Bruins netminder delivered a 39-save shutout Monday night to clinch the Boston Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. During the series, which the B’s won in six games, Rask put together a .948 save percentage with a 1.71 goals-against average. In his last nine games this postseason, he boasts a .946 save percentage.

A chart put together by HockeyGraphs/The Athletic’s Sean Tierney shows how well each goalie has performed this postseason relative to their workload (or in other words, how many shots they’re facing).

Rask sits atop the list, and it’s not that close.

tUka RaSk CaNt HaNdLe ThE pReSsUrE Make it a 4.739 goals saved above average (GSAA) for Rask so far this postseason — by far the highest total among NHL netminders. (h/t @ChartingHockey) pic.twitter.com/zjGrQCq90s — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 7, 2019

For all the talk about Sergei Bobrovsky outplaying Rask, it’s clear that the B’s netminder ran circles around the Blue Jackets goalie.

The series against the Blue Jackets arguably was Rask’s best postseason showing of his career (save for 2013 against the Pittsburgh Penguins), and that bodes well for the Bruins as they look to knock off the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.

Puck drop for Game 1 of that series will be Thursday at TD Garden.

