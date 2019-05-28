Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

They say a two-goal advantage is the worst lead in hockey. That proved true Monday night at TD Garden.

The St. Louis Blues drew first blood in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and doubled their lead in the first minute of the second period. But it was all Bruins from there, as Boston netted four unanswered goals to grab the first win of the best-of-seven set.

The Bruins are no strangers to competing on hockey’s biggest stage, but the series-opening comeback marked a first for the franchise.

Game 1 also served as Boston’s eighth consecutive win, the longest playoff win streak since 2012. The Black and Gold will try to swell that number to nine Wednesday night when they meet the Blues for Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images