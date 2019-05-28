Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stanley Cup Final fever has spread to Boston’s arts communities.

The Esplanade Association outfitted the Arthur Fiedler sculpture, one of Boston’s iconic pieces of public art, with a custom-made Bruins helmet Monday. Boston-based Heritage Flag Co. made the 17-foot-wide helmet, which sits atop the likeness of the former Boston Pops Orchestra conductor. The helmet includes Bruins captain Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 on the front.

There's been a Bruins-themed addition to the Arthur Fiedler statue on the Charles River Esplanade with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final just a few hours away! 🖤💛 Let's go @NHLBruins! 🐻🐻 #boston25 #StanleyCup #NHLBruins #StanleyCup2019 #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/OzP3EjfdfX — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 27, 2019

Creating the hat for the Fiedler sculpture “involved using five different layers of material to ensure the beloved Fiedler sculpture was protected and the irregularly shaped hockey helmet would stay snugly in place on the monument,” the Esplanade Association said in a statement, per CBS Boston.

The Fiedler sculpture sits on the Esplanade along the banks of the Charles River in Boston.

The Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night at TD Garden in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final in a performance that probably would have impressed Fiedler. Game 2 will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images