When the Boston Bruins hit the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on May 27, it will have been 11 days since they last played a game.
Sure, Bruce Cassidy’s club looked dominant during its sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, and the long layoff will give players some much-needed time to heal and recharge. But history hasn’t been kind to hockey teams coming off extended breaks, and it’s almost guaranteed that Boston will accrue substantial rust over the next week.
If only there was another team in the area that knows how to win championships after two-week breaks…
Oh, that’s right! Those footballer guys!
While speaking to reporters Saturday morning, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed he plans to reach out to the New England Patriots for advice on how to deal with a long layoff. Sweeney and the Bruins want to get as much help as they can before the puck drops at TD Garden on Memorial Day.
Hey, there are certainly worse organizations to lean on.
The Bruins still are waiting to learn who they’ll face in the Stanley Cup Final. The Western Conference Final between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is tied 2-2 following St. Louis’ win Friday night.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images