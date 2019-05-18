Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Boston Bruins hit the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on May 27, it will have been 11 days since they last played a game.

Sure, Bruce Cassidy’s club looked dominant during its sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, and the long layoff will give players some much-needed time to heal and recharge. But history hasn’t been kind to hockey teams coming off extended breaks, and it’s almost guaranteed that Boston will accrue substantial rust over the next week.

If only there was another team in the area that knows how to win championships after two-week breaks…

Oh, that’s right! Those footballer guys!

While speaking to reporters Saturday morning, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed he plans to reach out to the New England Patriots for advice on how to deal with a long layoff. Sweeney and the Bruins want to get as much help as they can before the puck drops at TD Garden on Memorial Day.

Don Sweeney on getting outside guidance on dealing with a long layoff: "There’s a local team that’s had time between when they’re going to the Super Bowl. We are gonna look at different resources that have done it and done it well…I think we’re gonna reach out to their group." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 18, 2019

#NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney on adjusting to the long layoff before the #StanleyCup Final and the health of Kevan Miller, Chris Wagner, and Zdeno Chara: pic.twitter.com/NSy7A3jyQi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 18, 2019

Hey, there are certainly worse organizations to lean on.

The Bruins still are waiting to learn who they’ll face in the Stanley Cup Final. The Western Conference Final between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is tied 2-2 following St. Louis’ win Friday night.

