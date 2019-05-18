Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will host the Houston Astros in Game 2 of their three-game set. Houston when the series opener Friday night thanks a three-run rally in the eighth inning. Alex Cora will turn to right-hander Hector Velazquez, while Houston manager A.J. Hinch will counter with righty Corbin Martin.

As for the lineups, Jackie Bradley Jr. and his .153 average are back in the starting nine after sitting out Friday night. Michael Chavis will start at second base and bat seventh, while Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties and bat eighth.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

(We’ll add the Astros’ lineup once they release it.)

BOSTON RED SOX (23-21)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Hector Velazquez, RHP (1-2, 3.95 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images