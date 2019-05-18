Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

So, you think NASCAR racing is as easy as driving around in a circle for a few hours?

Well, one of the most talented racecar drivers in the world is too scared to try it.

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean races for Haas F1 team, whose owner, Gene Haas, co-owns the NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing. This gives Grosjean the unique opportunity to see the similarities and differences between NASCAR and F1 first-hand.

And while the French star would be open to trying stock car racing, he’d only do so if it were on a road course, such as Sonoma Raceway or Watkins Glen International.

“I would love to try NASCAR,” Grosjean said in a video recently shared by Mobil 1 The Grid . “Not on an oval, because I’m just scared of it.

“But on Sonoma or Watkins Glen, I would love to give it a go.”

An F1 driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series? Sign us up.

Speaking of F1 drivers branching out, recently retired Fernando Alonso is gearing up to compete in next week’s Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard made his Verizon IndyCar Series debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017, though an engine failure prevented him from finishing.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images