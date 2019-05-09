Celtics’ Terry Rozier Emphatically States He ‘Sacrificed Most Out Of Anybody’

It didn’t take long for Terry Rozier to tell us all how he really feels.

The Boston Celtics guard is never short on honesty, and he wasted little time opening up about a difficult season that came to an untimely end Wednesday night in the Celtics’ blowout second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Rozier admitted after the game it was a rough season but also was quick to say it wasn’t about him.

Not long after that, though, he was also quick to point out that he was the one who sacrificed more than anyone else on the Celtics’ roster this season.

Terry Rozier to @YahooSports: "I don't give a f**k what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody." — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 9, 2019

While that one quote does seem like it at least somewhat contradicts his “It’s not about me” position, the full quote gives a little more context.

“I feel like I sacrificed the most, but I’d do it any day for this team,” Rozier told Yahoo Sports. “A lot of things weren’t fair to me, but it’s not about me. That’s why I don’t bitch and complain.”

It really must have been a weird season for Rozier, who rose to borderline stardom during Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals last spring. With Kyrie Irving sidelined with an injury, Rozier averaged a whopping 36.6 minutes per game in the 2018 playoffs, pouring in 16.5 points per contest. Things were different this season with Irving back, though, as Rozier’s minutes literally were cut in half, and he averaged just 6.4 points per game. No one is going to sit here and say Rozier is a better player than Irving, so the minute cutdown is to be expected. But it’s also easy to understand Rozier’s frustrations.

