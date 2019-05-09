Celtics’ Terry Rozier Reveals What He’s Looking For In NBA Free Agency

Kyrie Irving might not be only Celtics guard whose days in Boston are numbered.

Rozier’s future with the Celtics is as, if not more uncertain than Irving’s. The 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and one has to imagine Rozier isn’t motivated to remain with the Green given the way the 2018-19 campaign panned out.

So, what will be Rozier’s priorities as he embarks on the open market? The fourth-year pro offered some insight following the Celtics’ season-ending loss Wednesday night.

Terry Rozier on what he wants in free agency: “I’m looking forward to a family, someone that greets me like a family and is gonna invest in me all the way. Other than that I’m gonna go from there.” His thoughts on the Celtics, who will have option to match offers: “No comment.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 9, 2019

These comments aren’t overly surprising. It would be tough to blame Rozier if he felt unappreciated throughout the season, which saw his per-game minutes drop by three from a year ago. Rozier often was the odd-man out as head coach Brad Stevens struggled to make the most of his deep roster.

It will be interesting to see the level of interest Rozier generates in free agency. He was a shell of himself this season, but those around the league certainly won’t forget his efforts in the 2017-18 campaign after Irving went down, especially in the playoffs. Teams understandably still might not be convinced that Rozier is a true starting guard, but he’d provide above-average depth at the position to nearly any time across the league.

