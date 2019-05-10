Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwyan Morgan insists he did nothing that warrants an apology.

The Missouri man who pointed a laser beam at Tom Brady on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium offered “Inside Edition” a simple explanation why he did so.

“Maybe distract him,” Morgan said Thursday.

Morgan, a 64-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan, aimed his laser beam at Brady at least three times during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game in order to throw the New England Patriots quarterback off his game.

But the move backfired for Morgan, as Brady led the Patriots past the Chiefs in overtime and ultimately to victory in Super Bowl LIII.

The Chiefs later identified Morgan as the culprit and banned him for life from Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson County, Mo., prosecutors charged him with one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace, and he faces up to one year in jail or up to a $1,000 fine if found guilty. He’s due in court on July 17.

Morgan admits he regrets his actions.

“I didn’t think it would go this far,” he said. “I shouldn’t have done it.”

Nevertheless, he refuses to apologize to the Patriots or Brady.

“I’m not gonna apologize to Brady or the Patriots,” he said.

Is anyone surprised someone willing to go to these lengths to help his team win a playoff game remains too much of a die-hard to say “sorry” to Brady?

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images