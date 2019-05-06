Cincinnati Reds Crush Three Home Runs Off Three Pitches In First Inning

What a day for the Cincinnati Reds.

Today’s contest between the Reds and the San Francisco Giants got off to a fast start, with Cincinnati scoring right off the bat. Literally.

First, it was Eugenio Suarez who crushed a two-run homer to right field, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead. Then, Jesse Winker smacked a solo home run to center field on the very next pitch.

Just one pitch later, Derek Dietrich launched the Reds’ third home run of the inning. By the end of their mini-Home Run Derby, Cincinnati already had a 4-0 lead.

Watch:

Little did they know they’d set a record.

The @Reds hit 3 straight HR on 3 straight pitches for the first time since at least 1988 (beginning of pitch count data). pic.twitter.com/qRi1a0Z17M — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 5, 2019

We have to admit, that’s a pretty impressive feat. Bravo.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images