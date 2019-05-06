Watch Ice Cube’s Son Compare NBA Players And ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters

Daenerys Targaryen or Steph Curry? Tyrion Lannister or Chris Paul? Sansa Stark or Kawhi Leonard?

Who would you choose in the heat of a battle?

That was the question posed to O’Shea Jackson Jr. (a.k.a. Ice Cube’s son) in the most recent “Squad Up” video released by ESPN. Some of his answers were a bit surprising, while others were a little more obvious (at least for him).

But would he choose Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving over Jaime Lannister?

See for yourself:

We can’t say we agree with EVERY assessment he made, but will admit he had some hilarious answers mixed in there.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images