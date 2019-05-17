Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

May 17, 2019 –The Connecticut Sun, New England’s WNBA team based in Uncasville, Conn., and NESN, the home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, today announced a partnership to televise twenty-three (23) Sun games on NESN and NESNplus during the 2019 season.

“This new partnership is tremendous for the Connecticut Sun and its loyal fan base,” stated Amber Cox, Vice President of Connecticut Sun. “With 23 games locally on NESN combined with our national coverage, we can now showcase our exciting brand of basketball in households across New England. Ratings for the WNBA continue to rise – fans want to watch, attend and follow – and this helps us deliver on that. Not to mention, the promotional muscle NESN provides us through their other live programming allows us to expose new fans to our game, experience and players.”

NESN will begin televising Sun games on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET when the Sun host the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena. That game can be viewed on NESNPlus. The complete Connecticut Sun on NESN schedule is below.

“We are excited to team up with the Connecticut Sun to add WNBA basketball as another staple to NESN’s summer programming lineup,” said Rick Jaffe, NESN’s Vice President of Programming and Production. “By adding the Sun to our lineup this summer, we now have elite women’s sports on NESN 12 months a year.”

Bob Heussler begins his 17th season with the Sun delivering play-by-play for all home games televised on NESN. An anchor for the country’s first all-sports radio station — WFAN in New York City — Heussler has over 30 years of experience as a basketball play-by-play announcer. He is the radio and television voice of Fairfield University basketball and has been the backup radio play-by-play announcer for the Brooklyn Nets since 2008.

Joining Heussler on the Sun broadcasts will be color analysts Sarah Kustok (@SarahKustok), Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo), Kim Adams (@Kim_Adams1) and LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson).

Kustok returns for her third season with the Sun. She is the primary analyst for the Nets broadcasts on YES Network, where she began in 2012 as a courtside reporter after spending three years as an anchor and reporter with NBC Sports Chicago.

Lobo, an ESPN basketball analyst and 2017 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, wrapped up her playing career with the Sun in 2003 and frequently has served as an analyst for Connecticut since her retirement.

Adams is a national college basketball analyst and sideline reporter for Fox Sports, SNY and Westwood One Radio. She played collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania where she was an All-Ivy League honoree.

Robinson has broadcasted games and has served as an in-studio analyst on ESPN since 2009. She also has served as an analyst on Fox Sports 1 and NBA TV for NCAA and WNBA games.

The Sun return nine players from the 2017 and 2018 rosters and are the only team that finished in the top four in the regular season both of those years. They open the season on May 25 against the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m ET.

