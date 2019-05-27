Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are set to drop the puck on their third Stanley Cup Final during the current veteran core’s run.

Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara long have been the faces of the franchise, while Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask also are embarking on their third Cup final. But people often forget just how long David Krejci has donned the Black and Gold. This too will be Krejci’s third Stanley Cup Final, and the Bruins largely have gone as the center does when it comes to the playoffs.

And in fact, Krejci, who has been in Boston since 2007, has logged more seasons in a Boston uniform than some of the city’s greatest athletes, including Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito. That puts Krejci in rare company with the likes of Bergeron and Chara, Tom Brady, Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz.

But Krejci oftentimes takes a bit of backseat to Bergeron and Chara when it comes to Boston staples. And that’s fine with him.

“I’ve met a lot of those guys — Pedroia, Ortiz,” Krejci told The Athletic’s Steve Buckley. “When we won the Cup, obviously we met and hung out with them. The Patriots, same thing. It’s nice to shake hands with all those guys. But I don’t think they would know who I am if they saw me on the street. …

“But I was never that guy who wants the spotlight and (to) be on social media and all these things,” he added. “I grew up pursuing one goal, and my goal hasn’t changed. I don’t want to get distracted with social media. My goal isn’t to have hundreds and millions of followers on Instagram or Twitter. I stick to the goals I set as a kid.”

And Krejci, who has two years remaining on his contract that will take him through his age-35 season, would like to remain a Bruin for his entire career.

“I don’t take that for granted, not at all,” he said. “I think it’s great to stick with one team your whole career. That was my goal when I first got here, and it still is my goal.”

Krejci might not be on the Mount Rushmore of all-time Bruins players, but if the veteran pivot can help Boston secure their seventh Stanley Cup, that would go a long way in solidifying his legacy in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images