BOSTON — The layoff that felt like months finally is over, and the Stanley Cup Final is upon us.
The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will kick off their best-of-seven series Monday night at TD Garden.
There are not expected to be any surprises in either lineup. Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Zdeno Chara all are good to go for Boston, while Blues defenseman Vince Dunn will be out. Robert Bortuzzo will remain on the third pairing as a result.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while St. Louis will start Jordan Binnington.
Here are the projected Game 1 lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
ST. LOUIS BLUES (0-0)
Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko
Sammy Blais — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Robert Thomas
Ivan Barbashev — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen
Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko
Carl Gunnarsson — Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington
Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images