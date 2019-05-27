Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The layoff that felt like months finally is over, and the Stanley Cup Final is upon us.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will kick off their best-of-seven series Monday night at TD Garden.

There are not expected to be any surprises in either lineup. Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Zdeno Chara all are good to go for Boston, while Blues defenseman Vince Dunn will be out. Robert Bortuzzo will remain on the third pairing as a result.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while St. Louis will start Jordan Binnington.

Here are the projected Game 1 lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

ST. LOUIS BLUES (0-0)

Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko

Sammy Blais — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron

Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Robert Thomas

Ivan Barbashev — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen

Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson — Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

