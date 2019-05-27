Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, this might be the shocker of the century.

David Pastrnak not only goes by “Pasta,” but it’s also his go-to dish when he’s gearing up for a big game.

Pastrnak was asked by a fan what his favorite pregame meal was, and he had a pretty simple answer

“Pasta, pasta and pasta,” the winger quipped on the Bruins’ official Twitter account.

.@samgosin asked what @pastrnak96 eats before a game, and he answered. Send us a question you have for a player using #OnTheFly and you could win flights from @JetBlue. pic.twitter.com/onAzZLcUma — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 27, 2019

Linguine? Penne? Maybe some fettuccine alfredo? Nope. Just pasta. And no one is arguing with that.

But here’s to hoping the 23-year-old isn’t scoffing at a saucy plate too close to puck drop. But based on his production through the last two rounds of the playoffs, that shouldn’t be an issue. Pastrnak has 15 points for the Black and Gold in 17 games this postseason.

Now, Pasta and Bruins are four wins away from the Stanley Cup. We already know what Brad Marchand plans to put in the Stanley Cup if they win, and we think it’s a pretty safe guess as to what Pastrnak’s choice might be as well.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images