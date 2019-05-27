Well, this might be the shocker of the century.
David Pastrnak not only goes by “Pasta,” but it’s also his go-to dish when he’s gearing up for a big game.
Pastrnak was asked by a fan what his favorite pregame meal was, and he had a pretty simple answer
“Pasta, pasta and pasta,” the winger quipped on the Bruins’ official Twitter account.
Linguine? Penne? Maybe some fettuccine alfredo? Nope. Just pasta. And no one is arguing with that.
But here’s to hoping the 23-year-old isn’t scoffing at a saucy plate too close to puck drop. But based on his production through the last two rounds of the playoffs, that shouldn’t be an issue. Pastrnak has 15 points for the Black and Gold in 17 games this postseason.
Now, Pasta and Bruins are four wins away from the Stanley Cup. We already know what Brad Marchand plans to put in the Stanley Cup if they win, and we think it’s a pretty safe guess as to what Pastrnak’s choice might be as well.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images