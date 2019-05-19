Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The second round of the NBA playoffs didn’t go quite how the Boston Celtics would have wanted it to, both on a team and individual level.

Among those that struggled in the series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks included Gordon Hayward, who scored in double figures just twice out of the five games, attempting just 35 field goals over the entire series.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, shared an Instagram post Saturday, and among the responses was someone asking why Gordon struggled to hit shots. In a comment that since has been deleted, Robyn responded, and might have been throwing a little bit of shade at the Celtics in the process.

Gordon Hayward did struggle for much of the campaign as he worked his way back from a season-ending injury suffered on Opening Night 2017. It’s unfair to lay blame for the Celtics’ periodic struggles squarely on Hayward, but certainly the hope for Boston next season is that he returns to the Gordon Hayward of old.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images