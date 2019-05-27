Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jacked up for the Stanley Cup Final? Two New England Patriots stalwarts are right there with you.

The wait for the Cup Final finally is over, as the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will kick off the best-of-seven series Monday night at TD Garden. Patriots center David Andrews, who’s expressed support for the B’s on social media throughout the postseason, is awfully excited for Game 1, as is linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Support for the Bruins is widespread throughout New England’s locker room, which was manifested by the reigning Super Bowl champions rocking Black and Gold gear during their first open practice of the spring.

Tom Brady wasn’t in attendance for OTAs, but the Patriots quarterback got in on the Bruins rally action by helping Zdeno Chara out with a Stanley Cup Final hype video.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images