We’re going to have to wait quite a while longer for Dustin Pedroia’s return from injury.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman, who’s been on the injured list since April 18, suffered another set back in his rehab Friday while playing with the Double-A Portland SeaDogs. Pedroia’s rehab now will be put on hold, as the Red Sox on Monday announced the 35-year-old has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Pedroia has played in just nine games dating back to the start of the 2018 season as he continues to deal with a lingering knee issue. He has two years remaining on the eight-year extension he signed with Boston in late July 2013.

Monday’s set of roster moves also included a bright spot, as Brock Holt was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was optioned to Portland to make room for Holt on the 25-man roster. Holt has not played since April 5 due to eye and shoulder injuries.

The Red Sox will open a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images