Dunkin’ Poll Question: Should There Be More Weekday Day Games In MLB?

by on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 5:25PM

With the Boston Red Sox playing two weekday day games in the last week, the topic of afternoon baseball seemed rather pertinent.

Lots of fans enjoy coming out to the ballpark for an afternoon game or watching a midday matchup at home. What say you?

We asked Boston Red Sox fans if they would like more weekday day games to be scheduled in Major League Baseball.

To see the the results of Tuesday’s Dunkin’ Poll Question, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties