Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The road back for Dustin Pedroia just got a little bumpier.

The Boston Red Sox put the second baseman’s rehab stint on hold two days after he was scratched from the lineup in a Double-A game with the Portland Sea Dogs. Pedroia has returned to Boston and will remain on the 10-day injured list with what the Red Sox are calling “minor left knee soreness.” The move is retroactive to Sunday.

It’s yet another set back for Pedroia, who has played nine major league games over the past two seasons, but is determined to make an impact for the Sox this season.

Pedroia had played in five games in Double-A from May 2-9, going 4-for-16 at the plate.

Luckily for the Red Sox, Michael Chavis has bolstered the Boston infield, and has been a bit of a wunderkind at the dish. But the news regarding Pedroia is deflating nonetheless, as the 35-year-old desperately tries to return from knee surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images