Ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski Likes To ‘Mess Around’ When Asked About Retirement

Rob Gronkowski really is living his best life post-football.
The former New England Patriots tight end has thrown out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox home opener, dented the Lombardi Trophy and even had a batch of beer named in his honor since announcing he was hanging up his cleats.
Now, the 29-year-old is taking on the entertainment world at the Billboard Music Awards. He walked the red carpet (before he decided to take on acting as a security guard) to talk post-retirement life and, of course, if he really has any plans to make his way back to the gridiron.
We guess if you constantly get that question, you need to have some fun with it.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
