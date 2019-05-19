Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you follow Michael Chavis on Twitter, you probably realize he sends out a specific tweet almost daily.

The Boston Red Sox infielder frequently tweets “11:11,” from his account. But if you take some time to scroll through his tweets over the years, you’ll realize it’s not a new habit.

In fact, Chavis has been doing it since he was a teenager. And apparently, the number 11 always has had a special place in the 23-year-old’s heart. According to MassLive.com, Chavis weighed 11 pounds when he was born, and also was born Aug. 11. But Chavis gave his own explanation, as well.

“I didn’t like the idea of making a wish for no purpose,” Chavis told MassLive. “I don’t really think wishing wells and stuff like that work. I thought, why don’t I say a prayer or something that’s actually beneficial. It’s kind of just a reminder.

“At some point in high school, someone was like, at 11:11, you make a wish,” he added. “I was like, ‘Oh you’re right.’ But that’s for like normal people. With me being lucky No. 11, it’s got to be like super lucky for me. It’s honestly just a goofy thing that I think some people enjoy and a lot of people probably hate. It’s just a goofy thing that I do.”

The 11:11 tweets continued Saturday night, despite the Red Sox’s 7-3 loss to the Houston Astros. But they may indeed may be lucky for Chavis, who’s been putting up big numbers since he got to the big leagues.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images