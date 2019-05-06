How J.D. Martinez Wants To Be Remembered After Playing Days Are Over

J.D. Martinez is in the midst of forming quite the legacy.

After a slow start to his Major League Baseball career, Martinez has solidified himself as one of the game’s best hitters in recent seasons. The veteran slugger arguably was at his best in the 2018 campaign — his first with the Boston Red Sox — in which he garnered two Silver Slugger Awards after hitting .330 with 43 home runs and 130 RBIs. Oh yeah, he also was instrumental in guiding the Red Sox to a World Series title.

Despite no longer needing to prove himself, Martinez still plays with a chip on his shoulder in wake of his humble beginnings. It’s this unwavering drive that should allow Martinez to fulfill his legacy desires.

“To me, I take pride in my game and in my passion and performing every day and being the best,” Martinez told The Eagle-Tribune’s Chris Mason. “I feel like when it’s all said and done I want to be known as a guy that really hit the baseball. It’s one of those things where when they talk about J.D., ‘That guy was a great hitter.’ That’s how I want to be remembered.”

Martinez, who doesn’t turn 32 until late August, still has more than enough time to bolster his résumé. If he continues to produce at a high volume, especially in a baseball hub like Boston, he certainly won’t need to worry about his stamp on the game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images