The Carolina Hurricanes had the opportunity to turn the tides Tuesday night, but they now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

The Boston Bruins boosted their advantage in the Eastern Conference Final to 3-0 with a 2-1 win at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes’ loss marked their first on home ice in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Carolina came out firing in the first period but left the opening frame with nothing to show for its early-game efforts. This turned out to be the theme of the night for the Hurricanes, who squandered all five of their power-play opportunities and simply couldn’t solve B’s goaltender Tuukka Rask.

All things considered, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour hit the nail on the head when he summed up Game 3.

Brind’Amour: “That sucked. I’m not going to sugar coat it. Felt like you got kicked in the you know where. Stings for awhile. But you show up tomorrow.” — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) May 15, 2019

The Hurricanes look to keep their playoff run alive Thursday night when the sides meet for Game 4. Carolina again will have the luxury of home ice, but it will be hard-pressed to slow down a Boston club that’s seemingly growing stronger by the game and will be hungry to secure a sweep.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images