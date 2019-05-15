Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins turned in a well-rounded performance Tuesday night, but there’s no debating who was the star of the night.

Tuukka Rask posted one of the best playoff performances of his career in the Bruins’ Game 3 win over the Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The veteran netminder denied 35 of Carolina’s 36 shots, including all 14 of its chances on the power play.

As one can imagine, everyone wanted to talk to Rask when he took the podium after the game. Unfortunately for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who joined his teammate for the press conference, he didn’t get a whole lot of attention.

While it wasn’t at the same level as Rask, McAvoy did put together a strong Game 3. In addition to assisting on Brad Marchand’s goal, the 21-year-old paced Bruins defensemen in time on ice (24:13) and blocked four shots.

The Bruins look to close out the Hurricanes and advance to the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night when the teams collide in Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images