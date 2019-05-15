Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez has quite the act to follow Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Chris Sale struck out 17 over seven innings against the Rockies on Tuesday night in an incredible performance, despite the Boston Red Sox dropping the series opener 5-4 in extra innings.

Rodriguez will try to get the Sox back on track when he takes the ball Wednesday. He will be opposed by German Marquez.

The lefty took a big step forward last time out in his goal to be more economical with his pitches when he threw seven innings in a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Check out more on Wednesday’s matchup on “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images