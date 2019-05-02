Is Alex Cora Sending Message To Red Sox Doubters With Latest Tweet?

Alex Cora hears the noise, but he isn’t paying much mind to it.

The Boston Red Sox have underperformed through the first month-plus of the 2019 Major League Baseball season, prompting quite a bit of criticism for Cora’s club. The Red Sox’s next challenge in trying to turn things around will be a seven-game road trip, and Cora appeared to send a message to his team’s doubters before departing Boston.

Cora took to Twitter shortly after the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sharing a song called “Me Vale” by Maná.

“Me Vale” translates to “I do not care” in English, and the song also contains lyrics that loosely translate to “I do not care what people think about me” and “they criticize everything they see in me.” This is rather on-brand for Cora, who’s deflected doubters on several occasions this season while maintaining confidence in his ballclub.

Cora’s last tweet prior to Wednesday’s followed a similar guideline. The second-year skipper tweeted out a song called “Calma” after the Red Sox started the season 2-6, effectively urging everyone not to be worried by the slow start. Unfortunately the reigning World Series champs, they went 4-7 over their next 11 games after that tweet.

But things appear to be on the up for the Sox, who quietly have won eight of their last 12 games. Not to mention, this road trip, at least on paper, isn’t overly strenuous: four games against the mediocre Chicago White Sox and three against the lowly Baltimore Orioles. It’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that the Red Sox return to Boston with a .500 record (or better).

We wonder if Cora will tweet out another apt music choice should the Sox continue to string wins together.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images