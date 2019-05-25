Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a long layoff before Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues, but that doesn’t mean the motivation has worn off.

Following Saturday’s practice at TD Garden, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy spoke to reporters on preparing for his first ever Stanley Cup Final, and it’s very clear the young defenseman is ready for the opportunity.

“I’m soaking it up. I’m going through this for the first time. … I’m going to give it everything in the world that I’ve got,” McAvoy said. “We’ve got nothing to save it for.”

Check out the full clip below:

.@CMcAvoy44 on his first #StanleyCup Final: "I'm very fortunate to be where I am right now…I'm gonna give it everything in the world that I've got. We've got nothing to save it for." pic.twitter.com/uJ6oQA36wq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 25, 2019

Sounds like McAvoy is ready to go following the long break.

The 21-year-old has one goal and six assists in 16 games this postseason. He’s plus-9 over that span.

Game 1 at TD Garden is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images