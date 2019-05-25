The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a long layoff before Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues, but that doesn’t mean the motivation has worn off.
Following Saturday’s practice at TD Garden, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy spoke to reporters on preparing for his first ever Stanley Cup Final, and it’s very clear the young defenseman is ready for the opportunity.
“I’m soaking it up. I’m going through this for the first time. … I’m going to give it everything in the world that I’ve got,” McAvoy said. “We’ve got nothing to save it for.”
Sounds like McAvoy is ready to go following the long break.
The 21-year-old has one goal and six assists in 16 games this postseason. He’s plus-9 over that span.
Game 1 at TD Garden is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
