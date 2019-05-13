Julian Edelman can be pretty hit-or-miss on Instagram, but his post Monday morning was an inarguable success.
Edelman shared a photo of what appears to be a recent workout with his favorite teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. And, well, let’s just say one person was in control, and the other wasn’t.
Take a look:
Brady’s comment was appropriately short and sweet.
“Nope!”
In other Patriots-related news, the franchise reportedly has lost a scout to the Oakland Raiders.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images