Julian Edelman can be pretty hit-or-miss on Instagram, but his post Monday morning was an inarguable success.

Edelman shared a photo of what appears to be a recent workout with his favorite teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. And, well, let’s just say one person was in control, and the other wasn’t.

Take a look:

Brady’s comment was appropriately short and sweet.

“Nope!”

In other Patriots-related news, the franchise reportedly has lost a scout to the Oakland Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images