Kyle Van Noy never has been one to shy away from saying what’s on his mind.

New England linebacker has been known to clap back on Twitter, especially those who doubted the Patriots during their 2018 Super Bowl run.

No one can forget ESPN’s Max Kellerman’s “cliff” statement regarding quarterback Tom Brady — one he held on to for a majority of the season. And there were plenty of other talking heads who had their doubts about New England, saying the dynasty is over.

But the Patriots proved all their doubters wrong and went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in February for their sixth championship.

Now the Golden State Warriors are in the same boat after losing Kevin Durant for at least the remainder of their series against the Houston Rockets. Golden State leads the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday night, but there are some who believe the Warriors will drop the next two games and make an NBA playoff exit.

But Golden State gained a new fan in Van Noy after all the hate because he can relate to what the team is going through.

I’ll these sports talkin heads that get paid to talk for whatever reason talkin about the warriors right now sound very familiar to the same talk people say about another team I know …. that being said I hope they win just to make people mad! #greatness — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) May 10, 2019

We only can wait and see how the Durant-less Dubs do without one of their stars, but we know who Van Noy will be cheering for the rest of the way.

