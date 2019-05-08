NFL Rumors: Why Tom Brady Plans To Bulk Up Ahead Of 2019 Patriots Season

We could see a bulkier Tom Brady when the New England Patriots quarterback takes the field for training camp in late July.

Brady, who famously has favored band-based pliability exercises over traditional weight training, hopes to add a few pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame ahead of his 20th NFL season, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport first reported last month.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi explained this shift in Brady’s mindset Wednesday during an NFL Network report.

“He wants to get to 232, 233 pounds to start the season because he felt like he lost a little too much weight and strength as last year progressed,” Giardi said. “Brady, constantly tinkering with that workout, feels like he’s going to maintain that pliability, but he wants to start at a little bit of a higher point.”

Curls for the girls? No, not exactly (well maybe for Super G) but Tom Brady has a plan #Patriots pic.twitter.com/gD4vRsZ565 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 8, 2019

Brady, who currently is listed at 225 pounds, is coming off his second Super Bowl victory in three years and his sixth since 2001. He turns 42 in August.

“Mentally, he’s also in great shape right now,” Giardi said. “I think you saw that in the Jimmy Kimmel interview. He feels very appreciated by the organization. That was something he was not necessarily feeling about 15 months ago after the (Super Bowl LII) loss to the Eagles. It’s funny what winning a Super Bowl will do for you.”

Brady is expected to skip the voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason program for the second consecutive year but should be in attendance when the team begins its three-day mandatory minicamp June 4.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports