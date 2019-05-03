No, The Red Sox Haven’t Banned ‘Fortnite’ In Clubhouse Says David Price

When it comes to video games and athletes, the one game we always hear about is Epic Games’ widely popular “Fortnite.”
Earlier Thursday evening, a rumor was mulling around that the Red Sox actually had put a ban on “Fortnite” in the clubhouse due to Boston’s sloppy start.
David Price spoke to the media Thursday regarding whether the team isn’t allowed to the play the game anymore, and noted there is in fact no ban in the clubhouse.
Manager Alex Cora also reiterated what Price said, while adding the players can do what they want during their down time, as long as they are prepared come game day, according to Mike Silverman of the Boston Herald.
Playing “Fortnite” probably isn’t to blame for the Red Sox’s early season struggles, but with a sweep of the Oakland Athletics this week, the Sox may be well on their way to getting back on track.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP