No, The Red Sox Haven’t Banned ‘Fortnite’ In Clubhouse Says David Price

When it comes to video games and athletes, the one game we always hear about is Epic Games’ widely popular “Fortnite.”

Earlier Thursday evening, a rumor was mulling around that the Red Sox actually had put a ban on “Fortnite” in the clubhouse due to Boston’s sloppy start.

David Price spoke to the media Thursday regarding whether the team isn’t allowed to the play the game anymore, and noted there is in fact no ban in the clubhouse.

From David Price: “There is no ban on Fortnite. That’s not true.” Further explained it was a fad and they don’t play as much. But some guys do on occasion. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 2, 2019

Manager Alex Cora also reiterated what Price said, while adding the players can do what they want during their down time, as long as they are prepared come game day, according to Mike Silverman of the Boston Herald.

Alex Cora, asked about Fortnite kerfuffle, said there is no ban and that nobody is playing it less because of team’s sloppy start. Player police their own down-time activities.

All he asks is that they be ready to play when the game starts. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) May 2, 2019

Playing “Fortnite” probably isn’t to blame for the Red Sox’s early season struggles, but with a sweep of the Oakland Athletics this week, the Sox may be well on their way to getting back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images