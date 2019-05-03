MLB Rumors: Why Yankees Might Be Waiting To Offer Dallas Keuchel Contract

As the season continues to roll on, it may come to a surprise to some that Dallas Keuchel remains a free agent.

The former Houston Astros ace won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, and was a very reliable option for the ‘Stros last season, making 34 starts and pitching 204 2/3 innings with a 3.74 ERA. But Keuchel received little interest through the offseason.

The southpaw has since lowered his contract expectations and reportedly is interested in signing a one-year deal to prove his value for a bigger deal this offseason. But Keuchel remains unsigned.

MLB Network’s insider Jon Heyman said on his podcast on Thursday that the New York Yankees are among the teams likely to be interested in signing the 31-year-old. So what’s the hold up?

Well, the Astros offered Keuchel a qualifying offer at the end of the season, which Keuchel turned down. But the draft pick associated with signing a free agent who has received a qualifying offer still has a draft pick attached to it. That is, of course, until after the MLB Amateur Draft. This year’s draft starts on June 3.

Could the Yankees be planning a move after that? Heyman believes it is very possible.

“Once that Draft pick is gone — and I’m speculating to some degree here, but not completely — the Yankees are a team that would be interested in Keuchel, If they did not have to give up that No. 38 pick overall,” Heyman said in the podcast. “They don’t want to give up that pick. But once that pick goes away, I think the Yankees and several other teams will be looking at Dallas Keuchel, if he does hold out until June.”

If Keuchel does remain unsigned for another month, it’s very likely the Yankees will not be the only team looking at the lefty.

